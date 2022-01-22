Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $12,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,210.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

