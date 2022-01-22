Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 36,561 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

