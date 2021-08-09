Ralph Lauren Corp (RL): Price Down $-1.96 (-1.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RL

At the moment, RL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. RL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Apparel stocks, RL ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the time of this writing, RL’s price is down $-1.96 (-1.59%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RL: Daily RSI Analysis For RL, its RSI is now at 28.7234.

RL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

