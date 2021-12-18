Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,270 shares of company stock worth $296,059. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

