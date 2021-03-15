Range Resources Corp (RRC): Price Now Near $10.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RRC

At the time of this writing, RRC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RRC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on RRC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

RRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RRC’s price is up $0.03 (0.28%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Range Resources Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

