Range Resources Corp (RRC): Price Now Near $14.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RRC

At the time of this writing, RRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RRC ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

RRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RRC’s price is up $1.31 (9.7%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RRC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RRC’s price action over the past 90 days.