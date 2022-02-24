Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $25.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

