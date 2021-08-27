Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK): Price Now Near $30.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PACK

At the moment, PACK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row PACK has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PACK ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

PACK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PACK’s price is up $0.49 (1.6%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ranpak Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PACK: Daily RSI Analysis PACK’s RSI now stands at 21.7002.

PACK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

