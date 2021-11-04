Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK): Price Up $0.57 (1.57)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-0.8)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PACK

At the moment, PACK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. PACK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PACK ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

PACK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PACK’s price is up $0.57 (1.57%) from the day prior. PACK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PACK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PACK: Daily RSI Analysis PACK’s RSI now stands at 88.7482.

PACK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

