Rapid7 Inc (RPD): Price Down $-1.16 (-1.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.16 (-1.14)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, RPD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.16 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. RPD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on RPD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, RPD ranks 280th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RPD’s price is down $-1.16 (-1.14%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RPD has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Rapid7 Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RPD: Daily RSI Analysis For RPD, its RSI is now at 38.836.

RPD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

