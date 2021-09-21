Rapid7 Inc (RPD): Price Now Near $118.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RPD

Currently, RPD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RPD ranks 153rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RPD’s price is up $0.2 (0.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Rapid7 Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RPD: Daily RSI Analysis RPD’s RSI now stands at 5.4496.

RPD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

