Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey Acquires 1,146,223 Shares of Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey bought 1,146,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,119.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,913,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,809.38.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$16.70 and a one year high of C$27.07.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?