Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 11,300 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 390,180 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,169,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 409,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

