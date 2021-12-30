Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 410 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unilever by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

