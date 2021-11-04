Raven Industries Inc (RAVN): Price Up $0.04 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RAVN

Currently, RAVN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as RAVN has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, RAVN ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RAVN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RAVN’s price is up $0.04 (0.07%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Raven Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RAVN: Daily RSI Analysis For RAVN, its RSI is now at 66.6667.

RAVN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

