Raymond James & Associates Acquires 166,273 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMMO were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AMMO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AMMO by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $596.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

