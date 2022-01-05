Raymond James & Associates Buys 814 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.92% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.21.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).