Raymond James & Associates Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

