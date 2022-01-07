Raymond James & Associates Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 822.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Affirm were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion and a PE ratio of -25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

