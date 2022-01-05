Raymond James & Associates Has $8.08 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

