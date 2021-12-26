Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $46,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?