Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.13%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

