Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

