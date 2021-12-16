Raymond James Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.60.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$112.48 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$114.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$107.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

