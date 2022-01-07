Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,136 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

