Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $206.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $192.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

