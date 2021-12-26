Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

