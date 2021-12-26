Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?

