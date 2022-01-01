Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $70,273,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM opened at $668.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.90 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

