Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $123.46 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

