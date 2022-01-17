Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of G1 Therapeutics worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

