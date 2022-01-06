Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $44.52 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).