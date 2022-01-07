Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 11.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerner by 43.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 138,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

