Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,621 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

