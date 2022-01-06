Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,151 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).