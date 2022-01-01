Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

