Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 76,260 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

