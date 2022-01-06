Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $2.77 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,193 in the last ninety days.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

