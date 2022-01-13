Raymond James Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $50.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

