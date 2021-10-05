Rayonier Inc (RYN): Price Down $-0.29 (-0.82)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RYN

At the moment, RYN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

RYN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RYN’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.82%) from the day prior. RYN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Rayonier Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RYN: Daily RSI Analysis RYN’s RSI now stands at 0.

RYN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

