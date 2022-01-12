Rayonier Inc (RYN): Price Up $0.21 (0.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0.29 (0.73)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RYN

At the time of this writing, RYN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, RYN ranks 67th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RYN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RYN’s price is up $0.21 (0.53%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row RYN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Rayonier Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RYN: Daily RSI Analysis RYN’s RSI now stands at 100.

RYN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

