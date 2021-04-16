Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX): Price Now Near $77.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RTX

Currently, RTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RTX has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RTX’s price is down $-0.71 (-0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Raytheon Technologies Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For RTX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RTX may find value in this recent story:

SMASH and Raytheon Technologies Announce Partnership to Help Students in Underrepresented Communities Overcome Barriers in Pursuing STEM Careers

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), a leading aerospace and defense company, and SMASH, one of America’s first science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs dedicated to students of color, today announced a five-year strategic partnership to provide educational opportunities, scholarships and internships to high school and college students interested in pursuing engineering and technology careers.

