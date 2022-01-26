Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,716. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy