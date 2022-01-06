RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $209.36 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

