RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 178.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

