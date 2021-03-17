Realty Income Corp (O): Price Now Near $63.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for O

At the time of this writing, O (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

O’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, O’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.16%) from the day prior. O has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Realty Income Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For O News Traders

Investors and traders in O may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

110th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.235 per share from $0.2345 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. This is the 110th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April’s dividend is March 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.82 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.814 per share.

