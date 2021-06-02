Realty Income Corp (O): Price Now Near $69.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for O
At the moment, O (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.34%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as O has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Trading stocks, O ranks 54th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
O’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, O’s price is up $0.34 (0.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as O has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows O’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in O may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDP, EQT, HOME, GRA, O; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For O News Traders
Investors and traders in O may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDP, EQT, HOME, GRA, O; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market