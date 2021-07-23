Realty Income Corp (O): Price Now Near $70.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for O

At the time of this writing, O (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

O ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

O’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, O’s price is up $0.32 (0.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Realty Income Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< O: Daily RSI Analysis For O, its RSI is now at 48.4848.

O and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For O News Traders

Investors and traders in O may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why Realty Income and Kimco Are Sizing Up

Two REIT giants are looking to get even bigger. Here’s why that matters and why investors should be pleased.

