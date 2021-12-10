Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

