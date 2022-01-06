Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ):

1/4/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/21/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/17/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.90 ($26.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

DEQ opened at €15.05 ($17.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.76 and a 200 day moving average of €18.09. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

